Leicester: Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

This is, of course, true - beyond doubt.

Mahrez was a big fish in a small pond at Leicester, whereas he is a small fish in a big pond at Manchester City. He cost us £400,000 - which in today's world of football is almost nothing - but he had such flair about him.

We had never seen a player like this before in a Foxes shirt and he will forever be etched in Leicester's legacy. A true legend of the club. Leicester fans will always vividly remember him winning the Premier League in 2015-16, but he has been - and will continue to be - a cog in a machine at Manchester City.

Players move on and Manchester City was obviously a step up from Leicester for Riyad, but his talent deserves better than a rotation role. He walks into any other club's starting XI.

Manchester City: Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

﻿I think the issue with this train of thought is that the Riyad Mahrez we saw at Leicester was vastly different to the one we see now. The difference being at that time he was a relatively unknown quantity.

At Leicester, there was no consistent expectation and demand to win but it is expected of him at Man City. Mahrez was incredible in their title-winning season under Ranieri, but Leicester were a 5000-1 shot to win the Premier League. For an attack-minded winger, it was a free hit and he delivered beyond what anyone could have imagined.

Mahrez arrived from Le Havre as a bit of an unknown to most football fans in England and went on to become one of the best players in the league. He then got his move to Man City for a big price tag to play under a manager and club who expect different things from him.

To his credit he has been a massive success at Man City and has had a big hand in winning three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup with the club during his time here.