D﻿avid de Gea says he is focused on a push for trophies at Old Trafford as he reflects on making his 500th appearance for Manchester United.

D﻿e Gea brought up the landmark in Sunday's draw with Newcastle and became only the 11th player to reach five hundred outings for the club.

“The main job is to try to reach the trophies and fight for them,” the 31-year-old told the club website.

“We’re trying to improve and be a good team and a proper team and then fight for big things.”

D﻿e Gea has kept 170 clean sheets for United, five behind Alex Stepney and 12 adrift of Peter Schmeichel at the top of the records.

H﻿e added: “Clean sheets as well, every year it’s more difficult to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League so yeah I feel very, very proud and probably, like I said already, I’ll realise more when I stop playing football and check and say ‘look at what I did in this club’.

“But now it’s time to keep doing more: more games, more clean sheets and help the team even more."