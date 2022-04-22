Brentford v Tottenham: Team news

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock has been ruled out for several weeks after he sustained a hamstring injury in the win at Watford last weekend.

Mathias Jorgensen will miss the rest of the season, while Sergi Canos and Frank Oyenka are both sidelined.

Tottenham Hotspur have no new injury concerns, with Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura in contention to start should there be rotation.

Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga remain out.

Who replaces Pinnock in your Bees XI?

Pick your Spurs line-up