Brighton agree deal for Argentinian wonder kid Facundo Buonanotte

Brighton have agreed to sign Argentinian attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte in the next transfer window.

The 17-year-old has just finished his first full season of top-flight football in Argentina, with four goals and two assists in 34 games. He currently has two caps at under-20 level under his belt.

Buonanotte has come through the youth academy at Rosario Central and made his senior professional debut in February of this year, scoring his first senior goal in July.

Rosario Central - based in the city where Lionel Messi was born - are managed by Carlos Tevez, who has made comparisons between Buonanotte and Messi.

Brighton’s technical director David Weir said: “Facundo is a player we have been aware of for some time, and we have been watching for a while.

“We are delighted we have now reached an agreement with Rosario, and we look forward to welcoming Facundo to Brighton in January next year.”

The transfer will be concluded once the window opens in January and will be subject to work permit and regulatory approvals.