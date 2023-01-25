On the latest episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, the team discuss Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup game against Manchester City and whether Mikel Arteta will rest players to focus on the Premier League.

The Gunners face Pep Guardiola's side on Friday in the fourth round, with two league fixtures against them still to come.

BBC Radio London's Phil Parry said: "He’s got to make some changes for this one. Man City will make some changes. Whether City’s strength in depth is better, I think we would probably have to say it is.

"Then again, it is a free hit. If you were to say to Arsenal fans now, get knocked out of the cup in the fourth round but maybe share a win apiece in the Premier League so the gap stays the same, you’d take that.

"I think it’s going to be a difficult one to approach but they are flying on confidence and players just below the starting XI might fancy getting a game themselves just to prove themselves. They will all want to be part of this year, you want to be part of a winning side."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown disagreed and thinks Arteta will want to try and win the double.

He said: "I understand this is big for Arsenal and they are in a great position and he might want to rest players, but I also think there will be part of Mikel Arteta that wants to win this.

"It’s against Guardiola, it’s against Man City. I just wonder if deep down he is going why can’t we win both? Why can't I do the double? I get the feeling he can make one or two changes and they can still be a serious threat."

Listen to The Far Post on BBC Sounds