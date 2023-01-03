Pressure continues to grow on Goodwin

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

It may be a new year but Aberdeen’s post-World Cup form continues to disappoint.

A goalless draw at home with the side currently propping up the Premiership certainly didn’t do much to lift the spirits of the Red Army as Aberdeen Football Club enters its 120th year.

It’s now no wins from five since the season resumed for the Dons and they are five points behind Hearts in the race for third having played a game more - the Jambos have all the momentum.

The pressure continues to grow on Jim Goodwin to arrest this alarming slump from his Aberdeen side quickly. Make no mistake, the Aberdeen support at Pittodrie let their manager know in no uncertain terms that this run of form is unacceptable at full-time.

Credit to Goodwin, he did make the tactical shift away from a back three to the 4-2-3-1 which had served the Dons well in the opening stages of the season, but his decision to bring Christian Ramirez in from the cold and deploy him as a number 10 was baffling to say the least, especially when the Dons squad is loaded up with numerous players who could play in the three behind Miovski.

It was no surprise to see this experiment fail to work. That’s no slight on the player, anyone who has watched him in his spell in the North-East will tell you he’s a No. 9 and that’s about it. Asking him to link the play and create opportunities had the feel of a manager struggling to get anything to work and desperately trying to find something different to turn his side’s fortunes around.

Ross County came for a point and succeeded – the Staggies are now unbeaten in their last 6 outings against Aberdeen.

For Goodwin, it’s a massive fortnight ahead – St. Johnstone visit Pittodrie on Saturday before all eyes turn to Hampden Park and the Dons' first semi-final since November 2020. One can’t help but feel these two games will be critical to determining the long-term viability of his reign at Aberdeen.