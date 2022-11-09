Calvin Ramsay has been given his first Scotland call-up five months after his club record move from Aberdeen to Liverpool.

T﻿he 19-year-old full-back, who earned the Dons an initial £4.2m, made his Liverpool debut in last week's Champions League win over Napoli.

H﻿e is now in line for a Scotland debut in next week's friendly away to Turkey, with Lewis Ferguson - who joined Bologna from Aberdeen in the summer - and fellow former Don Ryan Fraser also part of Steve Clarke's squad.

"﻿I want to have a look at him," Clarke said of Ramsay. "I know what he did at Aberdeen.

"He got a fantastic move to Liverpool and made his debut for Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League. Its not a bad start.

“He had an interrupted start down there because they found an injury that there have treated well and given him time to come through.

"I am missing a couple of players in that position with Aaron Hickey injured and Tony Ralston unavailable. Its a chance to put Calvin in the squad and have a look at him."