Douglas Luiz is suspended for managerless Aston Villa as a result of his red card against Fulham in midweek.

Lucas Digne could feature after a stress fracture, although a return next week is more likely.

Brentford's Christian Norgaard is back in training but probably a week away from a return from his ankle injury.

Pontus Jansson (thigh), Aaron Hickey (foot) and Thomas Strakosha (ankle) will be out until after the World Cup.

Predict Villa's line-up

Who will make Brentford's starting XI?