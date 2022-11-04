Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Wolves fought hard for their point at Brentford last week, and I keep saying they are not as bad a team as their league position might suggest - but then they are exactly that bad in their next game.

It is a blow for them to be missing Diego Costa, aka Mr Angry, up front after his red card against the Bees and their lack of goals means they are always under massive pressure in games.

That's why I am going for Brighton to win at Molineux, like they did at the end of last season.

They produced a brilliant performance to beat Chelsea and give Roberto de Zerbi his first win as Seagulls boss. If they can repeat that display, they will get the same result this time.

Moorhead's prediction: 1-2

Benson's prediction: 1-0

