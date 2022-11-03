St Johnstone v Rangers: Pick of the stats
St Johnstone have won their last two Scottish Premiership games, last winning three in a row back in January 2019 under former manager Tommy Wright.
St Johnstone have only won one of their last 27 top-flight league games against Rangers (D6, L20) and are winless in their last 14 (D3, L11) since a 3-1 victory in December 2017.
Rangers are unbeaten in their last 15 away games at St Johnstone in the Premiership (W12, D3) since a 4-1 loss in March 2010.
Rangers striker Antonio Colak has had the most touches in the opposition box in the Premiership (74) and scored the most goals from inside the box (11).