St Johnstone v Rangers: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone have won their last two Scottish Premiership games, last winning three in a row back in January 2019 under former manager Tommy Wright.

St Johnstone have only won one of their last 27 top-flight league games against Rangers (D6, L20) and are winless in their last 14 (D3, L11) since a 3-1 victory in December 2017.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 15 away games at St Johnstone in the Premiership (W12, D3) since a 4-1 loss in March 2010.