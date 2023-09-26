'We've kept the players grounded' - Robson

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes that only a repeat performance will be good enough, as his side face Ross County for the second time in less than a week.

The Dons swept to their first league win of the season on Saturday against Malky Mackay's side, but Robson says that they cannot rest on their laurels going into their Viaplay Cup quarter-final in Dingwall.

"We need to try to perform the way we did at the weekend," Robson said.

"We know it's a difficult place - Malky's teams are really well organised, disciplined, and hard to play against in that arena. It's going to be a difficult game, one that we need to be at our best, but if we do that, we've got a chance.

"We've kept the players grounded after the weekend. They performed well, but they need to go do it again.

"It's huge game for us, one that we're looking forward to. This game is a must-win, that's the way it is if you want to get to the next round, so we know we need to perform well."