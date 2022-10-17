H﻿arry Kane is enjoying his best start to a Premier League season after finding the net with a penalty in Saturday's win over Everton.

F﻿ormer Premier League defender Ashley Williams broke down Kane's game on Match of the Day.

I﻿n describing what it's like to face Kane, Williams said: "He's not verbal with you. What you don't get the picture of watching on TV is his presence, how big and strong he is. He has a good presence, you can't get around him. He's a classic number nine."

O﻿n Kane's ability to operate as a deeper striker in a number-10 role too, Williams said: "I﻿t puts you in so much doubt. Sometimes he drops in, you don't want to go with him. Sometimes he pins you and as I say, he's very strong. It's a tough match against him."