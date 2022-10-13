Abdoulaye Doucoure is back in the squad after missing last week’s defeat to Manchester United with “a family issue”. Yerry Mina has had a setback in his injury recovery so is not available. Anthony Gordon is serving a one match suspension.

He is managing Dominic Calvert-Lewin carefully: “It’s great to have him back. He’s not playing every part of training at the moment just so we make sure he is robust and stays fit. We’ll need to see over the next days and weeks how we get him to the optimum level.”

He sees the current run of fixtures as “good tests”: “We’ve got a long way to go as a team and so have I. We must take the positives and keep working. A lot of big elements of our team are fresh and new. We want to keep proving people wrong.”

On facing Spurs, who beat Everton 5-0 last season: “We’ve progressed since then. The game obviously sticks in the mind but it was a long time again. We’ve had lots of personnel changes and now have more selection options. It has no real relevance to what happens on Saturday.”