Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season.

"It's a massive game, of course it is,” said Robertson.

“We need to try and get consistency back into our game, into our performances. That's what we have been lacking this season.

"It always has to start somewhere. The result was obviously a very good one but the performance was excellent.

"We have to keep that going, we have to play with that intensity. If we do that then we will pick up a lot better results.

"Obviously a game against City will always be difficult, they are flying this season, playing really well, difficult to play against. But us at our best can always compete.

"We have to be like that. If we are anything below that it will be a difficult afternoon but if we are at our best then we know we can cause problems to any team. That's what we have to aim for."