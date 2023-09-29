BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Rasibeck believes Magpies boss Eddie Howe can "trust" Tino Livramento to deputise for Kieran Tripper at right-back in big games.

The 20-year-old - who joined for £40m in the summer from Southampton - put in a man-of-the-match performance on his first start for the club in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Manchester City.

He is just now retuning to regular football after recovering from a serious ACL injury.

"Livramento didn't join Newcastle to sit on the bench, but I think he's also acknowledged that he's just coming back from a big injury that kept him out for most of last season," Raisbeck told the Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast.

"He knows that he needs to get himself to a level of fitness where he can play regularly and he's a young player, so you think he'd be fine in terms of long-term recovery. Trippier, at 33, shows no signs of slowing down and wants to play every match - maybe he likes having someone pushing him.

"If you want to keep getting the best out of Trippier as the season goes on, he might sit out some League Cup ties, he might come off early in some games - you can put Livramento in.

"Eddie Howe can trust him in the Premier League. It gives the manager options and flexibility. It would be great if he could play them both in the same team, or maybe Livramento can play further forward."

