Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s final game of the season with West Ham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Potter confirmed Enock Mwepu is back in contention but Jeremy Sarmiento remains unavailable: “Enock will be in the squad but he’s not ready to start. Jeremy needs more time.”

He is confident over the futures of Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck: “Pascal and Danny are close to agreeing new contracts with the club. They’ve been great for me.”

He is delighted with Brighton’s achievements this season but wants more: “The challenge is to keep improving the team, the club and keep improving our points tally. Our guys are ambitious, they’re determined and want to succeed.”

On West Ham captain Mark Noble, who plays his last game before retiring: “His career is a wonderful one and I’m sure he’s very proud. We congratulate him on a huge achievement of playing at this level for so long.”

