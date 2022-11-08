Motherwell striker Louis Moult admitted he had been “losing sleep” over his long wait for a first goal back with the Steelmen.

The 30-year-old got off the mark following his deadline-day loan move from Burton, from the penalty spot during the 3-2 defeat by Hearts on Sunday,

Moult netted 50 goals in two-and-a-half seasons in his first spell but has had a tougher start back to life in Lanarkshire.

“If I’m honest, I’ve felt hard done by on two disallowed goals that I’ve scored since I’ve been back at the football club," he said, "but it was important that I put that to the back of my mind and I tried to score. I thoroughly believed that I’d score if I came on on Sunday.”

M﻿oult earned the penalty which he was dually allowed to take after regular penalty-taker, Kevin Van Veen, gave him the chance.

“Fair play to Kev,” Moult added. “He let me take it. He said: ‘You’ve won it Moulty – on you go – go and get yourself a goal’. I said to him after the game that I massively appreciated that.

“It was nice of him. I’d do exactly the same thing for him. That just speaks to the relationship we’ve got on and off the pitch."

“I’ll be honest, I’ve been losing sleep over not scoring. I think you know me as a person from the first time, I’m goal hungry. That’s not changed."