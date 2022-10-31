T﻿ransfer news: Spurs keen to offload Lo Celso

Gossip column graphic

Tottenham are keen to offload midfielder Giovani lo Celso, who is on loan at Villarreal, and Spurs could accept an offer of £18m for the 26-year-old. (Football Insider)

Spurs, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Marseille are ready to rekindle their interest in Atalanta and Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

M﻿eanwhile, Juventus are trying to convince Antonio Conte to leave Tottenham for them by signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Want more transfer stories? Read Momday's full gossip column