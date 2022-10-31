Tottenham are keen to offload midfielder Giovani lo Celso, who is on loan at Villarreal, and Spurs could accept an offer of £18m for the 26-year-old. (Football Insider), external

Spurs, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Marseille are ready to rekindle their interest in Atalanta and Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

M﻿eanwhile, Juventus are trying to convince Antonio Conte to leave Tottenham for them by signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Momday's full gossip column