On this week's edition of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best managerial rivalries, past and present, in English football.

Former Manchester United managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho are no strangers to the list, both featuring three times in total.

On Ferguson and Arsene Wenger:

Richards (1st): "One of my favourite quotes was when Fergie said to Wenger 'stick to Japanese football' because that’s where Wenger came from.

"Both top managers but Fergie played with proper mind games."

Shearer (1st): "For 15-20 years there was mutual respect and mutual loathing. Even in press conferences they were always at it.

"Without a doubt, Fergie was the master of the mind games."

On Ferguson and Sir Kenny Dalglish:

Shearer (3rd): "They’re both true Scotsmen.

"There’s huge respect now - Fergie was there when Kenny’s statue was unveiled - but when they were up against each other, there was a dislike."

On Ferguson and Kevin Keegan:

Shearer (5th): "Alex sucked Kevin right in and had him right where he wanted him.

"Game after game Manchester United were clawing it back, piling the pressure back on Kevin and Newcastle."

On Mourinho and Wenger:

Richards (3rd): "What is interesting is that Wenger didn’t mention Jose at all in his book, it’s like he can’t bring himself to mention him.

"I love Mourinho because he gets under people’s skin.

"That was a proper rivalry."

On Mourinho and Rafael Benitez:

Shearer (6th): "Jose was just a wind-up merchant."

On Mourinho and Antonio Conte:

Shearer (8th): "When Jose first came in that season, everyone loved him.

"His style of management is very aggressive and I think if you’re a timid person you couldn’t work with him.

"I don’t think there’s ever a problem doing it in the dressing room, but you very rarely see modern managers criticising in public."

