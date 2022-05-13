Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before the Eagles' trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Here are the key lines:

Vieira was full of praise for on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher, saying: "He has played his best football here... I am really pleased with the year we've spent together."

He added that doesn't know if there will be a chance to bring Chelsea player Gallagher back to Selhurst Park next season.

The Frenchman has been nominated for the manager of the year award and said: "It's always good to be nominated in these awards. To be nominated, everything has to go well."

Despite already having secured safety in the Premier League, Vieira insisted the most important thing is "finishing these three games as best as we can", adding: "After that, we have to analyse the parts of the game we have to improve."

He said it is "not the right time" to talk about summer transfer plans.

However, Vieira was strong in his stance on Wilfried Zaha, saying: "I'd love to keep him, but he needs to want to be here."

