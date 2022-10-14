Postecoglou on Champions League, VAR & injuries
- Published
Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before his team's Premiership game with Hibs on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Postecoglou says Celtic haven’t looked out of place in the Champions League, much better to be involved than not.
He won't accept any suggestion that Celtic have let the country down with their results or performances: "If we were playing our fifth or sixth season in the Champions League the conversation would be different".
Approach doesn’t change between competitions and the players understand the processes.
Hopefully VAR provides some clarity on decisions - and helps referees - but it won’t stop complaints.
Jota not available again, Liel Abada has trained and is fine, David Turnbull took a knock and is out for the Hibs game as is Stephen Welsh.