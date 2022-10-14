P﻿ostecoglou on Champions League, VAR & injuries

A﻿lasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

C﻿eltic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before his team's Premiership game with Hibs on Saturday.

H﻿ere are the key points from his press conference:

  • Postecoglou says Celtic haven’t looked out of place in the Champions League, much better to be involved than not.

  • He won't accept any suggestion that Celtic have let the country down with their results or performances: "If we were playing our fifth or sixth season in the Champions League the conversation would be different".

  • Approach doesn’t change between competitions and the players understand the processes.

  • Hopefully VAR provides some clarity on decisions - and helps referees - but it won’t stop complaints.

  • Jota not available again, Liel Abada has trained and is fine, David Turnbull took a knock and is out for the Hibs game as is Stephen Welsh.

SNS