'It's not the feeling I get' - Klopp responds to Guardiola comments

💬 "It's not the feeling I get when we go to other places and play there. It's actually the opposite but maybe he knows more about that than me."



🔴 Jurgen Klopp has responded to claims from #MCFC boss Pep Guardiola that "everyone in this country supports #LFC"



#⃣ #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/dUbMwurbBA