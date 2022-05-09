'It's not the feeling I get' - Klopp responds to Guardiola comments
- Published
💬 "It's not the feeling I get when we go to other places and play there. It's actually the opposite but maybe he knows more about that than me."— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) May 9, 2022
🔴 Jurgen Klopp has responded to claims from #MCFC boss Pep Guardiola that "everyone in this country supports #LFC"
#⃣ #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/dUbMwurbBA
