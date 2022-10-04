Andy Robertson is likely to be absent for Liverpool again as he continues to recover from the injury that caused him to miss last month's Nations League games for Scotland.

Fellow defenders Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay both trained on Monday, but midfielders Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were not involved in the session.

Tom Lawrence was not expected to be involved for Rangers, but manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that the midfielder will be absent until after the World Cup, and may not play again this year, because of a new injury picked up in training.

James Sands is suspended after his red card against Napoli, but former Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies is available despite being replaced at half-time in the weekend win at Hearts.

