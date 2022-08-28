Wolves 1-1 Newcastle: Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It is far too early in the season for panic to set in but Wolves need to get a victory.

I am not a great one for adding one season onto another because it tends to overlook positives that have gone before.

But Wolves fans have started to forget what it is like to see their team win, which creates agitation and uncertainty.

Ruben Neves was excellent. Defensive pair Max Kilman and Nathan Collins brave and resolute.

But Wolves need to win games again.