Analysis: Wolves 1-0 Southampton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Wolves needed Lady Luck on their side to defeat Southampton on Saturday, but Wanderers fans will not care one bit after watching their side hold on for their first Premier League victory since 2 April – 154 days ago.

The Molineux faithful must have been fearing the worst when Pedro Neto scuffed a shot well wide of Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu’s goal early in the first half, but Daniel Podence’s unorthodox finish on the stroke of half-time gave the hosts a narrow lead at a time when Southampton appeared to be growing into the contest.

The visitors should have equalised when Che Adams made a meal of bundling a Jose Sa clearance into the net from point-blank range – a miss that left Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl scratching his head at full time.

Wolves also had the woodwork to thank after Adams’ firm second-half header rebounded off the frame of the goal just after the hour mark.

But Lage will be confident this narrow, morale-boosting victory can kick-start Wolves’ season.