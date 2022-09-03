Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: What Gerrard said

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard speaking to Sky Sports: "Very proud - the players have come together today. They put an incredible amount of effort into the game, followed instructions. City are always going to have moments and we had to ride our luck, this is what we wanted out of the game and this is the game plan we gave them.

"Sometimes you've got to put more legs in the team, sacrifice certain technical levels, you have to take some space away and people in the team who can gain the ball and move forward with speed. We went with Leon [Bailey] and [Jacob] Ramsey because we felt we would have areas to break into, we did it better in the second half but we wanted to be more organised because of [Erling] Haaland and others capable of finding space.

"We praised the players after the first half for out of possession stuff but said we need to be more aggressive on the regain and believe in ourselves more but to concede against City and the players didn't sink I was really happy with the response and the body language."

What happened with the Coutinho goal? "I saw a legitimate goal but obviously I am biased. The referee did the same at the other end with [Ezri] Konsa on the keeper, he was desperate on the whistle which went against us twice in the game."

More from Villa boss Steven Gerrard to Sky Sports: "The game plan was similar the other night and we got ourselves in the game at Arsenal but conceded too soon. They are going to have moments and no one can play perfect against City but we got the big moments right today and this performance was about the team, guts. Listen to the fans reaction, it doesn't matter if I'm proud but that they are.

"I need to lead this team - I knew this job was huge and I know our run of form hasn't been good enough. We've been close to that performance but the moments have gone against us, they have been kinder to us today but that's got to be the start of us today. We have to use this and grow our results."