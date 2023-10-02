Luton Town defender Teden Mengi, speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio after helping the Hatters to their first Premier League win: "We're all happy, but we've got to put a time limit on how happy we are - remember the feeling of winning and take it into the next game.

"Since I joined, it's been instilled in me that we're a team. There's no individuals here and that showed. I'm proud of the boys and we got it over the line. We all know what's required of us to get the result we wanted.

"On a personal note, it was a Premier League debut for me. It's something that I needed and it was a tough test.

"It's a big thing for us [not being in the relegation zone] and there's another great opportunity against Burnley. We need to take the momentum into that game and kick on."