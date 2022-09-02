Everton boss Frank Lampard has lost all four of his Premier League meetings with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, with his sides conceding at least two goals each time (11 in total).

Only Chelsea v Manchester United (25) has finished as a draw more often than Everton v Liverpool (24) in Premier League history, while the Merseyside derby has seen more red cards than any other fixture (22).

Three of Mohamed Salah’s four Premier League goals for Liverpool against Everton have come at Goodison Park. Only Michael Owen (4) has scored more away goals for the Reds against the Toffees in the competition.