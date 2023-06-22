The "jury is out" on Kai Havertz's reported move from Chelsea to London rivals Arsenal, according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

The Gunners have agreed a £65m deal for the 24-year-old forward, who joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m in 2020.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Edwards said: "I don't quite get it. I like Havertz, he scored a Champions League winning goal for Chelsea but, a bit like Timo Werner who went back to the Bundesliga last summer, it's never quite worked out for him.

"He's never been an unquestioned success there. He's had it in flashes, but I wouldn't have thought it was a positional need of Arsenal's that they desperately needed to fill.

"But maybe Mikel Arteta believes they just needed more strength in depth at that position after he felt injuries caught up with them at the end of last season."

While Chelsea need to offload players this summer after investing heavily over the last two transfer windows, the news has come as a surprise as Arsenal looked to focusing on a big-money move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

"It's a lot of money for a player that I'm not sure where he fits into their strongest XI," added Edwards. "That's a big chunk of your budget gone already and when they're trying to haggle over the Rice fee with West Ham.

"Rice should be all day every day Arsenal's main priority, [but] you're trying to haggle with West Ham for a fee and low-balling them when you're paying a load ofmoney for a player that, do you really need?

"I think the jury's out for me on that one."

Listen to the full discussion from 35'45 on BBC Sounds