Aberdeen v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Aberdeen have won each of their last four league games, having picked up just seven points in their 11 games prior to this (W2 D1 L8). They last had a longer winning run in the Scottish Premiership between May and August 2017 (six wins).

Daniel Armstrong has scored more goals (7) and registered more assists (5) than any other Kilmarnock player in the Scottish Premiership this season. However, only one of those goal involvements has been away from home, an assist against Hearts in December.

Aberdeen have only lost one of their last 15 home league games against Kilmarnock (W12 D2), winning each of their last four in a row by an aggregate score of 9-1.

Kilmarnock are the only side in the Premiership without an away league win this season, drawing two and losing 13 of their 15 games on the road. They also have the fewest away goals of any side (6).