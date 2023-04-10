'We cannot feel sorry for ourselves, we have to stick together' - Matthews

St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews has called Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Ross County as a "tough one to take".

The Perthshire Saints slumped to their second defeat in a row at home with goals from Simon Murray and David Cancola slipping by Matthews.

"If you look at the first half, we get into some good opportunities, get some good chances, good spaces and I guess that is the difference," the goalkeeper told SaintsTV, external. "They have one long ball, flicked on and their striker spanks it so it is a tough one to take but we realise we have got ourselves into a dogfight and only we can come out of it.

"It's up to us. We have to stick together, play better, score goals, defend better and cut out the silly mistakes from me to the strikers.

"You cannot concede in the 45th minute, but, we can all stand here and point fingers at the defence, point fingers at the strikers but there is no point in doing that because the bottom line is, we have got to stick together."

"We cannot go feeling sorry for ourselves, of course it is going to be hard to take. We need to digest it and realise what it is we are playing for now and that's a dogfight. Bottom line, we are trying to stay in this league.

"It's frustrating becuase we were pushing for top-six and now we are trying to stay in the league. We need to dust ourselves down, stay positive and work hard on the training pitch to show more fight, heart and a bit more spirit out on that pitch."