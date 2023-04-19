What do St Mirren need to seal top six?

It's the near-dream scenario heading into the final fixture before the split for St Mirren. Their fate is in their own hands.

Stephen Robinson's side are home to Kilmarnock, who have yet to win away from home this season, and have picked up just the two points on their travels.

To finally snatch that top half finish, the Buddies simply need a point against Derek McInnes' side to confirm their spot.

Plus, if Hibs lose or Livingston fail to win, that also ensures a first top-half finish since 1984/8, regardless of the result in Paisley.