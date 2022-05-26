Aaronson 'excited to get back' to Marsch

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson says he is "excited to get back" to Leeds boss Jesse Marsch after signing for the club.

The USA international, 21, joins up with his former coach Marsch at Elland Road.

"He did amazing things in America as you know, in the MLS with New York Red Bull," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "After that he went to RB Leipzig and then RB Salzburg and I came halfway through the season two years ago.

"It was a good time for me. I learned a lot under him. I think I played some of my best football under him and I'm excited to get back to him."

Aaronson completed a second Austrian double last season with Salzburg and played in 10 Champions League fixtures as the club reached the last 16.

Of his style, he said: "I like to say I'm versatile. Say it's a 4-2-3-1, I like to play a left-midfield or attacking midfield or a box-to-box eight player. I love all those positions."

He will join up with the USA national squad for their matches against Morocco, Uruguay, Grenada and El Salvador.