Brentford 3-0 Southampton - Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: "If you win 3-0 in the Premier League, and a fully deserved 3-0 win, as a promoted club you need to be happy.

"There were a lot of good things. In the first half there were quite a few bad things. We didn't have control like we'd have wanted to, they played too easily through us. We adjusted at half-time and controlled the second half."

On avoiding relegation: "We get asked it a lot by journalists, of course as a promoted club I understand part of it is you'd like to play next year but we've always aimed as high as possible. We want to focus on the next game and finish as high as possible."

On whether Christian Eriksen is why their form has picked up: "No I don’t think so. Christian was good today but he wasn’t as good as some of the other games. We’re a pretty good team. Christian has had a big impact but we’ve got most of our best players fit now."