Butland 'motivated' to succeed at Ibrox

New Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland says he feels "motivated" to succeed at Ibrox after penning a four-year deal at the club.

The 30-year-old is Rangers' third summer signing and joins Michael Beale's side from Crystal Palace.

“I’m over the moon," Butland said. "The club speaks for itself. No matter where you are in football, you know about Rangers. This is a huge opportunity.

“I feel excited at what the future holds. Doing that at a club that is equally as passionate about winning and being at the top was huge for me.

“It’s an important summer for the club and we need to get off to a good start. Getting the work done early is hugely important so that we’re settled and raring to go when we come back in.”