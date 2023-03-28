Why Brighton's international 'army' still feels 'surreal'

S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

In the March international break 10 years ago, there was a great deal of excitement among Brighton fans when Liam Bridcutt was called up to the Scotland squad for the first time.

Part of it was because Bridcutt was the least Scottish person going, born and bred in Reading and having only ever visited the country once before for a brief trial with Motherwell prior to signing for the Albion.

The main reason for the jubilant reaction, however, was due to the fact Brighton players rarely played for their countries - or, in Bridcutt's case, the country his grandfather was born. A Seagull on international duty felt like a big deal and a sign of how far the club had come from Withdean and struggling in League One.

From Bridcutt blazing a trail to the current international break, where Brighton had 28 players called up to senior and youth squads, including their very own World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister.

Although somewhat controversially, none for England despite Lewis Dunk and Solly March being two of the most in-form players in a side who might yet secure Champions League qualification.

Brighton used to be a football club barely known outside of the British Isles. Now, they are a household name in places from Ecuador to Japan to Paraguay to Argentina.

At some point, perhaps, that will not feel like a big deal. But for fans who remember playing at a rented athletics track with no roof as recently as 12 years ago, the army of Albion players jetting all over the world still feels surreal.