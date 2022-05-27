'Lage is the problem' - your views on Wolves' season

We've been asking for your views on Wolves' season and manager Bruno Lage after their campaign ended with defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Robert: Good to finish in the top half, but an opportunity missed. With 10 games to go we should have been aiming for Europe League or more. Disappointing and worrying last third of the season. Need some big signings who can start next season.

Nathan: Overall a positive season but with a poor end. Remember, Wolves started the season creating more attempts on goal than most teams in Europe! As the season went on, that creative mindset disappeared and a more negative, defensive one came in. The club needs to back Lage and spend some money to keep up with other teams improving around them.

Max: It’s natural to feel disappointed at the way the season ended, but we’ve performed as expected given our lack of goalscorers and rotation of defenders through injury. Lage needs time and Wolves fans asking for him to leave need a reality check. We aren’t going to attract Europa League-winning managers to the club.

Jim: Bruno should stay. If Neves goes, and I really hope he doesn't, why don't we look at Isco of Real Madrid? He's been hardly used this season in Spain which is a bit of a mystery and the man has a lot to offer! Come on Wolves.

Chris: Having attended every Premier League game this season, Bruno Lage is the problem. Two points from the last 21 has seen us fall from near Champions League to relegation form. Wrong tactics, wrong substitutions, players out of position, his love of Hwang - who is useless. He does not know his strongest team. He has to go or we will be relegated next year.