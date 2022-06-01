Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City legends Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee are the latest club figures to be honoured with statues.

Earlier this month, Sergio Aguero was at the unveiling of his statue outside Etihad Stadium, following similar honours for Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

All three were part of the start of the current great era for City.

However, in an interview with the club’s own media channel, external, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says Bell, Lee and Summerbee - who were part of the 1968 title-winning team - deserve their own accolade.

"Remembering them is very important," he said.

"This club has a great history and these players contributed immensely. They have earned the right to be appreciated eternally with statues.

"These three legends will properly be respected and represented with a work of art that all the fans will be able to see."