Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Tottenham are a car that keeps stalling on a journey that is very stop and start.

Any good defensive work we showed against Crystal Palace was quickly undone after once again conceding early away from home.

Going a goal or two down is not something new to us this season, but as long we can outscore our opponents it should be fine, right?

That did not happen, nor did it ever look like happening at Villa Park on Saturday, with no attempts on goal in the first half and way too many offsides for players who should know better.

Many of the parts need replacing and upgrading, as all we have done over the past few years is apply some temporary patchwork – and now it is all falling apart.

The only equipment correctly functioning is Harry Kane – his efforts this time rewarded by a penalty that he comfortably scored.

We really need to get someone capable into the driving seat, ideally for a long period of time, who could perhaps even rebuild the car from scratch.