Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United have the firepower to cope without Marcus Rashford, who he confirmed will be out of action "for a few games".

Rashford has scored 28 of United's 86 goals this season (33%) but picked up a muscle injury against Everton.

The proposed timeline implies he will miss both legs of the Europa League quarter-final with Sevilla and probably the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton next Sunday.

Ten Hag however, was unfazed and backed Anthony Martial to step up in Rashford's absence.

"He is ready to start games, of course," Ten Hag said. "We have been able to bring him back slowly, give him minutes and get him used to playing at the highest level.

"I point to the stats. When he is on the pitch, the time he needs to score a goal is really less and we play our best football and have our best results as a team."

Ten Hag also insisted Rashford remained optimistic, despite the best goalscoring season of his career being disrupted.

"It's a setback and he's disappointed but he's not totally broken," said Ten Hag. "He will return quickly. He's optimistic and has already started rehab and recovery."