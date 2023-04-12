'Fed up' and 'not surprised' - Your views on Liverpool ending Bellingham interest

We asked for your views after Liverpool announced they would not pursue a move for Jude Bellingham this summer.

Here are some of your comments:

Stephen: It says everything about the state of the club when we can not compete with top clubs for top players. We are now an average Premier League club, being throttled by a company that clearly isn't interested in Liverpool FC as a football club.

Aarif: So, Liverpool supposedly bid for Tchouameni last summer and opted to then put that money towards Bellingham next summer. Where's that money gone?! Bellingham was always going to be expensive. We are in this position because of FSG's model, which is no longer fit for purpose. It's time they sold it to a group who can compete with our rivals. Fed up!

David: Liverpool were never likely to get Jude Bellingham with the likes of Man City and Real Madrid obviously interested. Mason Mount would be an ideal fit for a midfield short on energy.

William: I'm not surprised that Liverpool are not going to try and sign Bellingham. It's a lot of money for one player when we need a number of players in the summer to freshen and improve the squad for next season.

Jamie: Not going after Bellingham is definitely the wrong move, the price tag is completely justified! He is a player that could be the heart and soul of a Liverpool team for 10+ years. How you could say he isn’t worth it is baffling.