Leicester City defenders Dennis Praet and Jonny Evans could both return after missing the defeat at Crystal Palace because of injuries.

Youri Tielemans, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand remain out.

Aston Villa have no new injury concerns for the trip to King Power Stadium.

Boubacar Kamara is set to be available although Matty Cash, Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho are all still sidelined.

Predict the Foxes' line-up

Who should make Villa's starting XI?