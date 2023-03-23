What is Brighton's best save?

We asked our fan writer to pick the best save they'd seen a Brighton goalkeeper make. David Stockdale's double penalty save against Sheffield Wednesday and Jason Steele's four penalty saves against Newport County both got picked out.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Hayling: Simple. Graham Moseley, FA Cup semi-final 1983 against Sheffield Wednesday. Every bit as good as Banks against Brazil.

Clive: Graham Moseley pulled off a fantastic Banks-type save in a match in the FA Cup.

Russell: Eric Steele back in the early eighties in the First Division (pre-Premier League). Away at White Hart Lane he kept the score at 0-0 after an amazing save I'd liken to Banks in the World Cup against Pele.

