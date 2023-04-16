Analysis: West Ham 2-2 Arsenal

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

After only 10 minutes, West Ham boss David Moyes and the Hammers fans would have been fearing another home thrashing, similar to the 5-1 loss at London Stadium against Newcastle earlier this month.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were two up and looking in complete control thanks to a seventh-minute goal from Gabriel Jesus followed by a second three minutes later from Martin Odegaard.

But the turnaround was remarkable. Excellent hassling from Declan Rice robbed the ball from Thomas Partey and that led to the Hammers getting a penalty, which Said Benrahma converted to give West Ham hope.

They also got a slice of luck too, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka missing his own spot-kick before a stunning goal from Jarred Bowen brought West Ham level soon after.

And West Ham could have even snatched the three points, only for Michail Antonio to see his late header bounce off the crossbar.

Moyes' side are still only four points above the relegation zone with plenty of work to do to stay in the Premier League, but will now go into Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final second-leg tie against Gent in buoyant mood after this unexpected point.