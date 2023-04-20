Who is Brighton's toughest ever player?

We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Brighton and Danny Cullip got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Martin: It has to be Paul Clark. His crunching tackles made you wince and were always going to be the reason for how his career would end.

Robert: Jimmy Case was one of the Brighton hard men that I grew up with watching the Albion in the 80s. One of those stares from Jimmy was enough to put the wind up our opponents. With that glint in his eyes and tackles harder than nails, Jimmy was not somebody to mess with. And of course there was that wonderful free kick in the FA Cup Semi Final in 1983.

David: Surely Adam El-Abd merits a mention. His no-nonsense approach to clearing ball and attackers in one motion was sometimes best watched with your hands covering the eyes. He was one of our own too.

Rob: Paul Clark. Tough tackling Viking-lookalike from the late 70s team under Alan Mullery. He had his own chant 'Clark is evil', which is ironic because aside from being the hardest player to ever set foot on a football field he was a lovely fella.

