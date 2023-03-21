'Why would Postecoglou go to a team threatened with relegation?'

Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish has questioned why current manager Ange Postecoglou would leave the Glasgow club, and believes the Australian will reamin at Celtic for the forseeable future.

Postecoglou has Celtic sitting nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and has recently been linked with several jobs in England.

"Even if he was asked I don't know if he'd go", Dalglish said. "Are you trying to say that Celtic's not as big an adventure as some of the clubs that are allegedly interested in him.

"Why would he go to the Premier League and get relegated, or to a team threatened with relegation? He'd rather be at Celtic looking to win trophies.

"When you're doing well, there's always somebody else interested, and so they should be."