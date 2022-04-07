'Writing Liverpool off was a dangerous thing to do'

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes trying to win the Premier League should be the club's priority as they head into Sunday's huge game against Manchester City.

McAteer said fans shouldn't be greedy, but he believes if any side can pull off an unprecedented quadruple it will be Klopp's.

To do that, the Reds might have to get the better of City on Sunday, despite beating them just once away from home in the Premier League since 2012.

He said: "It is something they will be desperate to do but no team has ever done it and there is a reason why and that is because at this time of the season mental and physical fatigue sets in and in the past it has been one game too many for any manager or team.

"But we have strength in depth, we have a manager who knows his way around all the competitions, he has faith in all his players with arguably the strongest squad he has ever had.

"We can cope with it, but you just never know in football. Quietly that (a quadruple) is what we want as fans - but we don't want to be greedy.

"I think everyone wrote Liverpool off, which was a very dangerous thing to do."