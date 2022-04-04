Hearts manager Robbie Neilson believes the number of chances his side created in the 1-1 draw against Ross County bodes well for the closing weeks of the season.

Neilson’s side sit comfortably in third in the Scottish Premiership table and have a crunch Scottish Cup semi-final against city rivals Hibernian a week on Saturday.

Barrie McKay's goal secured a point for Hearts in Dingwall and Neilson believes it was the least the visitors’ fluent attacking play deserved.

"The key for me is we're getting into good positions. You'll have days when you're not sharp in front of goal but we created a lot," said Neilson.

"I thought we played really well in periods, we started well and had a couple of great opportunities.

“We lost our way a bit during a 10-minute period, it became really frantic and we gave away a set-piece goal. We managed to battle our way back in and we were probably the dominant team in the second half.

“We passed it well but it was end to end and it's hard to get control of the game with so many transitions.”