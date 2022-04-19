Stephen Warnock expects Manchester United to make things difficult for Liverpool at Anfield tonight, but can't see Ralf Rangnick's side taking all three points.

The former Liverpool defender told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "I think it will be a good game. The rivalry between the two clubs is huge.

"You look at the two clubs and Liverpool are obviously the form team. United are all over the place at the moment. They can’t string results together and they can’t put performances together.

"They will always make it tough coming to Anfield but I don’t see anything but a Liverpool victory tonight just because of the way they have been playing of late.

"The worrying thing for Manchester United fans is when you have the likes of David de Gea coming out and saying 'we don’t know what’s going wrong and we don’t know how to fix it'.

"The man in charge should be able to fix this and reports over the last couple of days suggest that Erik ten Hag will come in, but is he going to be the man to fix it?

"They don’t want to go to Anfield tonight and be on the end of another hammering, which is quite possible. They are so inconsistent and don’t look like they understand the system they have been playing in. They are very heavily reliant on Ronaldo scoring goals to get them out of trouble."