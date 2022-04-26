'Klopp knew Europa League final defeat was start of something special'

Jordan Henderson says he sensed Jurgen Klopp knew Liverpool's 2016 Europa League final defeat was the start of something special for the club.

After beating Wednesday's Champions League semi-final opponents Villarreal in the last four, Liverpool lost 3-1 to Unai Emery's Sevilla in the final during Klopp's first season in charge.

Henderson said: "I always remember, after the game, going back to the hotel and all the lads were disappointed and we all wanted to go back to our room and not see anybody.

"But the gaffer was a bit different to what you would expect. He had everybody downstairs together in the bar area and we just sort of spent the night together. I felt he knew this was the start of something special to come.

"I always felt he was very different to what I’ve ever seen before - and that night always sticks out in my mind. He’s produced that and proven that was the beginning of something special.

"It was more difficult for us, as players, to see past that night because we were so devastated we had lost a European final. His mentality was different. Yes, he was disappointed, but he knew it was the start and I think that confidence then transcends to the players.

"As the days go on, you try to use that as motivation to be better and to try to get to another European final, improve as a team and be more successful.

"Hopefully we can carry on going the right way, and tomorrow is another big night to take that step in the right direction."